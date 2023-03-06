First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,190 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PB opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

