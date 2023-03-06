First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 63.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,942,000 after buying an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $33.19 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -13.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Stories

