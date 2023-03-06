First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,249 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KD opened at $15.75 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

