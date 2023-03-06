First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in XOMA were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in XOMA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 200,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in XOMA by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

About XOMA

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

