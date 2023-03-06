First Manhattan Co. Sells 500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $196.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,016 shares of company stock valued at $37,825,813. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

