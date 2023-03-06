First Manhattan Co. Sells 511,969 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511,969 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $24.72 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.



