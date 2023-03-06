First Manhattan Co. Sells 65,612 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,612 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGI stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.