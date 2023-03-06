First Manhattan Co. Sells 7,678 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:VFMF opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39.

