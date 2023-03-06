First Manhattan Co. Sells 800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

