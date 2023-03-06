First Manhattan Co. Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

