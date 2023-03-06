First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLIF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

First National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

