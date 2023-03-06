First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$39.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$41.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.80.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,631 shares of company stock worth $675,184. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

