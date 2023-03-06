First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 17.25%. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Articles

