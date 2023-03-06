First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 14,828 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $27,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $637.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.66. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

