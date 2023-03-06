First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 19,264 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.22% of Avista worth $60,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

Avista Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

