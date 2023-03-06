First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 246,605 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $42,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.80. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

