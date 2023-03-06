First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 68,022 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $51,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.