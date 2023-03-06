First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 88,143 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $53,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $128.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.