First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 93,604 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,604 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Quanta Services worth $49,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $163.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.