First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,646,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,054 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $57,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Exelixis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

