First Trust Advisors LP Buys 43,307 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Baidu worth $55,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Up 2.2 %

BIDU stock opened at $153.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

