First Trust Advisors LP Buys 66,837 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $58,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

About Toyota Motor

TM opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

