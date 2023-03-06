First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $49,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands
In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Acuity Brands Price Performance
Acuity Brands stock opened at $197.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.02. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $198.85.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
