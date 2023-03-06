First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 266,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Matador Resources worth $50,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 157.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Mizuho began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of MTDR opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

