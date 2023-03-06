First Trust Advisors LP Has $45.03 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 897,514 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Nutanix worth $45,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 396,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

