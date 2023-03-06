First Trust Advisors LP Has $47.07 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,066 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $47,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

