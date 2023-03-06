First Trust Advisors LP Has $47.64 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 193,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.
EQT Stock Up 3.0 %
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
EQT Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.