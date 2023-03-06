First Trust Advisors LP Has $48.25 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $48,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after buying an additional 1,050,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

