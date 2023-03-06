First Trust Advisors LP Has $50.10 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $50,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $52,812,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

