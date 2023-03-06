First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.39 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $57,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,920,000 after acquiring an additional 690,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fortis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.