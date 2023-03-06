First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.75 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

