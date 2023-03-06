First Trust Advisors LP Has $59.10 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $59,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.95.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

