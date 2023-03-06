First Trust Advisors LP Has $60.10 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $60,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,042,000 after acquiring an additional 871,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.31 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

