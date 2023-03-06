First Trust Advisors LP Has $60.42 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Shopify worth $60,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

