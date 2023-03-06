First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Sunrun worth $46,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,553 shares of company stock worth $7,603,911 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

