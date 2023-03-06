First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of HubSpot worth $55,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 277,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $408.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day moving average is $310.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.