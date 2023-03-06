First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $56,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,082,000 after buying an additional 2,084,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $51.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.