First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 258,509 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of FirstEnergy worth $43,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $104,167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after buying an additional 2,003,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after buying an additional 1,930,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

