First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 48,727 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $47,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $89.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $115.76.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.