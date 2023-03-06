First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $25,956,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,508.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,507.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,369.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

