First Trust Advisors LP Sells 253,678 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $54,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $84.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.