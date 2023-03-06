First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $237,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $23.98 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.