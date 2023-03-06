Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 10,711 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.47% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the third quarter worth $213,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the third quarter worth $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the third quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the second quarter worth $85,000.

GLL opened at $30.33 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

