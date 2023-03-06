Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Separately, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

