Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.90% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 201.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 564.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSTR stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

