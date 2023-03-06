Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ULVM opened at $64.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $70.82.

