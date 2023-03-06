Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 15,778 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $56.01 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

