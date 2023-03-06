Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 23,570 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GCOW opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

