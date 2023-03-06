Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $636,000 Stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.32% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $119.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $102.73 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

