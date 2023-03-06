Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28.

